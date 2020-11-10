Police: Trumbull man attacked woman during therapy session

A 62-year-old Trumbull resident is accused of trying to strangle a woman in a dispute that occurred Monday during a virtual therapy session.

TRUMBULL — A 62-year-old town resident is facing multiple charges after police said he assaulted and choked a woman during a virtual therapy session on Monday.

According to police, Abdelwaheb Essaihi was speaking when another person interrupted him and the two began to argue toward the end of the therapy session.

The argument turned physical with Essaihi putting his hands around another person’s neck, while three other people attempted to intervene and eventually broke up the fight, police said.

Police deemed Essaihi to be the primary aggressor. He was charged with third-degree strangulation, third-degree assault and disorderly conduct. His court date has not yet been set.