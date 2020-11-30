Police: Trumbull joyride ends in Bridgeport teen’s arrest

TRUMBULL — A Bridgeport teen has been accused of stealing a car from a local apartment complex last week, police said.

Trumbull police said an officer was parked on Quarry Road when a vehicle turned off Old Town Road around 4:30 a.m. Nov. 25. Since all Quarry Road businesses were closed, the officer followed the vehicle and found it parked in a corner of the Bow Tie theater parking lot, police said.

The officer spoke to the driver, later identified as Daniel Dafonte, 18, of Bridgeport, and a juvenile passenger, police said.

After a short investigation, police said they determined Dafonte and the passenger had been riding around in the car after stealing it about four hours earlier from the parking lot at The Royce at Trumbull apartment complex.

Police said they contacted the owner, who came to pick it up.

Dafonte was charged with second-degree larceny, risk of injury to a minor and interfering with police. He was held on $10,000 bond. The juvenile was charged with interfering and conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny.

Dafonte was previously charged in a May 27 burglary and robbery, and an assault and strangulation in July. Dafonte has not entered a plea in either of the cases and is scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 26.

