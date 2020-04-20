Police — Trumbull DUI suspect registered .355 on breath test

A Trumbull woman was arrested April 17 after police said she had been driving with a blood alcohol content more than four times the legal limit.

According to reports, officers received a call of an erratic driver near Main Street and Lake Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.

Officers found the vehicle on Ridgeview Avenue, parked in the roadway with the engine running and the driver, later identified as Roseann Decarlo-Jezior, 54, asleep behind the wheel. Police woke the driver and she said she had been drinking since 8 a.m. Police said she had 13 50ml bottles of vodka in the car.

She failed field sobriety tests and later registered a .355 on a breath test. The legal limit is .08.

Decarlo-Jezior was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and released on a promise to appear in court.