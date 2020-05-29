Police: Suspected burglar fatally shot by Everett homeowner

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A homeowner in Everett has fatally shot a suspected burglar during an apparent break-in attempt, authorities said.

The Everett Police Department responded to a 911 call by the homeowner around 5 a.m. Thursday saying he shot someone inside his home, KOMO-TV reported.

Officers arrived to find an unidentified man in his 30s critically wounded, police spokesperson Aaron Snell said. He was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency responders attempted to revive him.

Investigators believe the man broke into the home, waking up the homeowner, a man in his 70s, who responded by confronting the intruder and shooting him.

Authorities are still trying to piece together how the confrontation happened.

If someone breaks into a home, the homeowner is allowed under the law to use force that is reasonably necessary, police said, adding that there must be proof of an imminent threat.

“Obviously, if there was a potential crime, then yeah - the homeowner could face charges. I just don’t know,” Snell said. “We’re gonna go where the evidence leads us.”

An investigation is ongoing.