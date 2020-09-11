Police: Suspect who drew knife in 2018 Trumbull robbery charged

TRUMBULL — Police have arrested a suspect in a 2018 robbery where he allegedly pulled a knife on a store employee.

According to police reports, Carlos Ramos, 37, of Bridgeport, was one of three individuals who went to the Champs store in Westfield mall.

One of the men with Ramos placed a $160 pair of Nike Air More Uptempo sneakers on his feet, placed the shoes he had been wearing in the box, then all three walked out without paying, police said.

The employee realized what had occurred and approached the group and requested the sneakers back, police said. At that point, police said Ramos turned around with a small pocket knife in his hand, pointed it at the employee and said, “It’s done, they are ours” before the three fled.

Ramos was identified from video surveillance during previous thefts, including a September 2018 theft of a television from the Westfield Target, police said. Police got a warrant for his arrest and served it on Sept. 2 as he was in court for an unrelated incident. He was charged with conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny and second-degree robbery.

