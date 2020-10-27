Police: Trumbull man threw shampoo at officers, fled in towel

TRUMBULL — A 38-year-old Trumbull man who police say tried to flee while wearing only a towel is facing several charges stemming from an incident at his home last week.

Police said they were called to a Trumbull home shortly before 9 a.m. Friday on a report of a domestic dispute. Police said Kenneth Voight, 38, argued with another resident over buying a new vehicle.

Voight became angry and threw a PlayStation controller and broke a TV, police said. He then threw the TV outside and knocked the phone away from a person who was attempting to call 911, police said.

When police arrived, they attempted to speak to Voight. They found him in the shower, and requested that he turn off the water and come out, according to police.

Police said Voight refused and threw shampoo at the officers before climbing out the window as officers tried to open the door.

Voight was later located a few streets away, police said. Voight was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, interfering with police, assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct and interfering with a 911 call.

He was initially held on $50,000 bond before being released. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 8.