Police: Shotgun fired into 6-year-old Trumbull girl’s room, no one injured

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Shotgun fired into 6-year-old Trumbull girl’s room, no one injured 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TRUMBULL — A Trumbull man is facing charges after police said he fired a shotgun slug through his neighbor’s house and into a 6-year-old girl’s bedroom.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police received a call of a suspicious noise in the lower Main Street area at 10:22 p.m. May 31. The complainant said she had heard a loud bang like an accident or a firework. She then noticed a round hole in the wall of her daughter’s room that she said looked like a bullet hole. She noticed several more holes the same size and at the same height in other rooms. Police investigated and noted a similar hole in the exterior wall of a neighbor’s house.

The neighbor, Robert Barnum, 38, of Trumbull, said he had been holding his 12-gauge shotgun when the gun had accidentally discharged, sending the projectile through his couch and out the wall and apparently into the neighbor’s house, where it penetrated several walls. Officers found the slug in the corner of the girl’s bedroom.

Barnum was charged with illegal discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment. Bond was $25,000.