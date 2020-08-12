Police: Shooting at suburban St. Louis apartment kills 1

BLACK JACK, Mo. (AP) — A shooting at a suburban St. Louis apartment complex has left one person dead, police said.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening in Black Jack, north of St. Louis, St. Louis County police said. Officers were called to the Whisper Lake Apartments around 6:30 p.m. and arrived to find a person dead on the grounds around the complex, according to police.

Police had not released the victim’s name or information on the details of the shooting by early Wednesday morning. Neither had any arrests in the case been reported.