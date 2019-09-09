Police - Sheetrocker assaulted coworker

A Waterbury man is facing charges after an alleged argument with a coworker escalated into violence September 6.

According to reports, police were called to a construction site on Oakview Drive about 8 a.m. Police said two workers were installing drywall when they began arguing that one of them was working too slowly. The two began to argue until one of the struck the other with one of the stilts that they use to install drywall on the ceiling.

Negron Candido, 32, was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree assault. Bond was $2,500 for court September 13.

Self checkout

Police have charged a Bridgeport woman in connection with a series of thefts from the Target store at Hawley Lane.

Eshae Johnson, 26, allegedly used the self-serve checkout counter to steal $1,115 worth of merchandise from the store. Police said she and an accomplice would ring up several smaller items, then proceed to exit the store without paying for other, larger items that they also had in their cart.

The duo conducted this alleged scam six times in May before store loss prevention officers caught on. Store security then reviewed surveillance footage to confirm the number of instances this had occurred. They were able to identify the suspects because they used their credit cards to make the minor purchases.

Johnson was charged with six counts of sixth-degree larceny. She also is facing five counts of risk of injury to a child because she and her accomplice, who has not yet turned himself in, brought their child to the store when these incidents occurred. Johnson was released on a promise to appear in court September 18.

Assault

A Trumbull man was charged with assault after police responded to Gatehouse Road on a report of a violent argument September 2. The suspect, Sean Taylor West, 48, was charged with disorderly conduct, third-degree assault, and second-degree strangulation. Bond was $100,000 for court September 3.