Police: Resident shoots, kills home intruder

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Police in Poughkeepsie say a local resident has fatally shot a man during a home invasion.

The Poughkeepsie Journal reports the resident called police late Saturday to report that two men with handguns had entered his home and were attempting to rob him.

Police say the man fought the two intruders and at one point grabbed one of the guns and shot one of the men. The other man fled on foot and has not been arrested.

The deceased individual was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity had not yet been released Sunday evening.

The incident remains under investigation.

