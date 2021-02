ATLANTA (AP) — Silento, the Atlanta rapper known for his hit song “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” was arrested Monday and charged with murder in the shooting death of his 34-year-old cousin, authorities said.

DeKalb County police said in a statement on Twitter that the 23-year-old rapper whose legal name is Ricky Hawk was arrested in that suburb of Atlanta. The police statement said he is in the county jail, charged with murder in connection with the Jan. 21 death of Frederick Rooks.