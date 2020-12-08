Police: Pocatello man in critical condition after stabbing

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Pocatello police say a local man is in critical condition after he was stabbed several times last weekend.

The Idaho State Journal reports the victim, Alexander Edmo, was dropped off at Portneuf Medical Center Saturday night by a man driving a white 1990s Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Edmo had multiple stab wounds, prompting hospital workers to contact police, but the driver — described as a light-skinned man wearing all black — left the hospital before officers arrived.

Edmo, 60, remained in critical condition Monday night.

Police are investigating, and are asking that anyone with information about the stabbing or the identity of the driver contact the Pocatello Police Department.