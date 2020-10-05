Police: Person struck by bullet at Halloween theme park

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A person has been shot at a Halloween theme park in North Carolina.

The Greensboro News & Record reports that the incident occurred at the Woods of Terror early Sunday morning.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing.

Woods of Terror owner Eddie McLaurin said in a statement that it appeared that two gunshots were fired into the air and that one of the bullets came down on a customer.

McLaurin said staff members tended to the victim. The person appeared to have a minor gunshot wound to the cheek.

The event pays for an armed Guilford County deputy to be on the property every night. And McLaurin said it will continue doing so for the rest of the season.