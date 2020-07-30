Police: Officer fatally shoots suspect in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — A police officer in Washington state fatally shot a man after receiving a call that someone was slashing tires in Bothell, authorities said.

The Bothell police officer responded to the call Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. near the Salmon Run apartment complex about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Seattle, KING-TV reported.

Investigators did not say what led up to the shooting.

The suspect was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he died, authorities said. He did not have any identification on him.

Police are working to identify the man. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team is investigating the shooting.

No further information was available.