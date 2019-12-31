Police: Missing woman was person found dead in canal

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A person found dead in a Connecticut canal last week has been identified as a 64-year-old disabled woman who vanished from a restaurant in November, police said Tuesday.

Enfield police said the person found Friday in Suffield in a canal next to the Connecticut River was Ondine Frohberg, of Suffield, who walked away from an Olive Garden restaurant about 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) away in Enfield on Nov. 1.

The medical examiner's office is trying to determine how Frohberg died.

Authorities said Frohberg, who had a cognitive disability and health problems, went to the restaurant with an aide and disappeared after getting up to go to the bathroom.

Police from several towns searched for Frohberg, but couldn't find her. A person walking along the canal found her body on Friday.

Her family had offered a $5,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.