Police: Mentally ill man dead after stabbing several people

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware says that a 29-year-old man who suffered from mental illness is dead after stabbing several people.

The Delaware State News reports that the incident occurred Wednesday night in Dover. Police said the stabbing victims appeared to suffer non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they arrived at a home to find a 66-year-old male with knife wounds who had been stabbed when he answered the door.

Police said that officers then learned of other victims at another home. They were women ages 73 and 37 as well as an 11-year-old boy. Two people also suffered bite wounds.

The 29-year-old male was found dead in that home. He suffered injuries that occurred during the incident but the exact cause of death has yet to be determined, police said.

Police said the unidentified man was suffering from increasingly severe symptoms of mental illness.