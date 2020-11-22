https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Police-Man-wanted-for-questioning-in-fatal-15746107.php
Police: Man wanted for questioning in fatal Roswell shooting
ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Police in Roswell are searching for a man wanted for questioning in a fatal shooting.
They said the body of 43-year-old John Halfmann was found in a shed in the backyard of an east Roswell residence about 4:00 a.m. Friday.
A man who had been living in the shed reported finding the body.
Police said 36-year-old Manuel Villarreal is wanted for questioning in connection with Halfmann’s death.
View Comments