Police: Man stabbed over stolen car at Trumbull mall

A confrontation over a stolen car resulted in a Bridgeport man being stabbed at Westfield Trumbull mall Wednesday afternoon, August 21.

According to police, the victim, 22, was alerted that a credit card that had been left in his 2016 Ford Fusion was being used in a store at the mall. The car had been stolen earlier Wednesday when it was parked on the street near Manhattan Avenue and Wayne Street, police said.

The victim went to the mall and located the vehicle with two females inside. When he approached a confrontation ensued and one of the females, later identified by police as Alizen Elliston, 19, of Bridgeport, drew a knife and stabbed him in the left side of his torso. The victim was able to disarm Elliston and restrain her until police arrived. The other woman fled on foot and was not immediately located by police.

Officers treated the victim at the scene and recovered a knife nearby in the parking lot. Trumbull EMS also treated the victim at the scene before transporting him to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

Elliston was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree larceny, second-degree threatening, carrying a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a weapon in a vehicle, and second-degree breach of peace. She is currently being held on $250,000 bond for court August 30.

Police believe they know the identity of the second suspect, a juvenile, and are attempting to locate her. The second suspect is believed to have been responsible for using the credit card illegally and driving the stolen vehicle to the mall.