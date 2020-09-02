Police: Man snatches shop tip jar after applying for job

NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. (AP) — After a man ran off with the tip jar at an eastern Pennsylvania pizza shop, investigators didn't have to do a lot of legwork to track him down, police said.

The suspect, Nicholas M. Mark, 22, had just applied for a job at the establishment, leaving his name and contact information, authorities said.

A worker at Pizza D'Oro in North Catasauqua told authorities that the suspect came to the shop Aug 26 to apply but at one point snatched the tip jar off the counter and ran outside. The worker said he set off in pursuit, but the suspect produced a knife, so he backed off, authorities said in an affidavit of probable cause.

The suspect ran into the woods near the parking lot with the jar, which authorities say contained $220.

In the restaurant, his backpack was found containing multiple items bearing his name as well as items associated with drugs, and since he had applied for a job, the staff also had his name and phone numbers, authorities said. The pizza shop employee and other witnesses picked Mark out of a photo lineup, authorities said.

Mark was arraigned Friday on Northampton County charges of robbery, theft, possession of a weapon, simple assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court records don't list an attorney; a message seeking comment was left at a number listed for him.