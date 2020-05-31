Police: Man shot in leg following road-rage confrontation

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A man was shot in the leg and recovering from serious injuries following what police in Delaware describe as a road-rage incident.

Newark Police say they were called to Capitol Trail shortly after midnight Sunday after a report of shots fired. Officers found the 29-year-old-man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Officers took three people into custody at the scene. The firearm used in the shooting was also recovered.

Police did not identify anyone involved in the incident, which they said started as a road-rage incident.

The investigation is ongoing.