Police: Man shot by officers charged with possession

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man who was shot by police was arrested on drug and firearm possession charges, authorities said.

Jabri Hunter was shot by Wilmington police on Sunday and later hospitalized, authorities said.

He was taken to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on Wednesday and charged with possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance, news outlets reported.

Wilmington police said in a news release that officers approached a “suspicious” vehicle parked partially on a curb just after midnight Sunday. Court documents said officers attempted to talk to Hunter, who was alone and unconscious behind the wheel of the car, Delaware Online/The News Journal reported.

Officers tried to wake Hunter up by “making loud noises," documents said. When Hunter eventually woke up, his “actions” caused an officer to shoot him, documents said. Further details on the incident weren't immediately released. The officer was not injured.

Police later said they found about 60 bags of suspected heroin in Hunter's shoes and the car. Police said they also found a silver gun on him.

It's unclear whether Hunter had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.