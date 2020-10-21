Police: Man fatally shot in Hartford parking lot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A man was shot in the torso in the early evening on Tuesday in Harford and died shortly after, police said.

Police identified the man as 48-year-old Trevor Cumberbatch of Windsor, Connecticut, the Hartford Courant reported.

Cumberbatch was shot around 6:15 p.m. in the parking lot of an auto parts store, Lt. Paul Cicero told the newspaper. He was transported to a hospital where he died an hour later.

Last week, the city's mayor and Gov. Ned Lamont announced that detectives from the state police will deploy to Hartford to work with the city's police to find people suspected of being involved in shootings in the city.