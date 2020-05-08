Police: Man fatally shot by officer after 'violent struggle'

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police said a man was fatally shot early Friday after he became involved in a “violent struggle" with an officer while being arrested for driving while intoxicated.

The 48-year-old man was stopped for speeding on a freeway around 1:15 a.m. Friday, said Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Matt Slinkard.

After the driver showed signs of intoxication, the officer began to place him under arrest. But “quite a violent struggle” ensued between the two for a couple of minutes, Slinkard said.

The officer discharged his stun gun but the suspect was able to grab the weapon, police said

The suspect ignored verbal commands from the officer, who then fired his gun, hitting the man at least twice, Slinkard said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The officer was placed on administrative duty as police and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office investigate the shooting.