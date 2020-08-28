Police: Man dies in boating accident on the Indian River

BETHANY BEACH, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say that a West Virginia man has died in a boating accident in the Indian River.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports that the incident happened on Thursday.

Police said the 68-year-old man was fishing with his wife and granddaughter when he discovered that his fishing line was caught in the boat’s motor.

Police said he jumped in the water to untangle the line. When he attempted to climb the ladder back onto the boat, he fell backward into the water. He was unable to swim due to the rough water and strong current.

People on a nearby boat pulled him from the water before he was transferred to a Coast Guard boat and taken a hospital.

The man's name is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin. The Delaware Fish and Wildlife Natural Resources Police are investigating.