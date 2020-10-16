Police: Man arrested following pursuit, crash in Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A man who police say was seen fleeing the area of a fatal shooting in Virginia was arrested after he crashed his vehicle during a pursuit.

The incident happened Thursday night after police received a call about a shooting in Newport News, the city’s police department said in a statement. That's when officers say they saw the man fleeing and pursued him.

During the pursuit, police say he crashed his pickup truck into another vehicle and then fled his car. He was arrested a short distance later, police said.

Police said the person in the other vehicle did not sustain any injuries. The victim of the shooting, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim or the male subject.