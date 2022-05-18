Police: Laser aimed at plane, pilot briefly blinded

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia State Police pilot was temporarily blinded during a search for a suspect when a person on the ground aimed a laser pointer at the police aircraft, officials said.

Troopers were helping the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office with a pursuit and search for a suspect near the town of Crewe on Monday, state police said in a news release. While one of the agency's airplanes was aiding in the search, the pilot was temporarily blinded by a laser pointer being used on the ground, police said.