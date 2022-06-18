Police: Gun fired at Virginia mall, no injuries reported June 18, 2022 Updated: June 18, 2022 5:28 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of5 Police patrol outside a Macy's department store at Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons Corner, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. According to police, a fight broke out at the mall, during which a man took out a gun and fired shots. (Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP) Craig Hudson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 People gather outside a department store at Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons Corner, Va., Saturday, June 18, 2022. According to police, a fight broke out at the mall, during which a man took out a gun and fired shots. (Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP) Craig Hudson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Police stand outside a Macys department store at Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons Corner, Va., on Saturday, June 18, 2022. A gun was fired when a fight broke out at a northern Virginia mall on Saturday, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation, police said. (Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP) Craig Hudson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Police stand outside a Macys department store at Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons Corner, Va., on Saturday, June 18, 2022. A gun was fired when a fight broke out at the northern Virginia mall on Saturday, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation, police said. (Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP) Craig Hudson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Police stand outside a Macys department store at Tysons Corner Mall in Tysons Corner, Va., on Saturday, June 18, 2022. A gun was fired when a fight broke out at a northern Virginia mall on Saturday, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation, police said. (Craig Hudson/The Washington Post via AP) Craig Hudson/AP Show More Show Less
McLEAN, Va. (AP) — A gun was fired when a fight broke out at a northern Virginia mall on Saturday, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation, police said.
Officers were called to Tysons Corner Center on Saturday afternoon for a report of shots fired at the prominent mall near the nation's capital, Fairfax County police tweeted. A fight broke out and one man displayed a gun and fired, police said.