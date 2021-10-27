Police: Engagement notice led woman to kill ex's fiancé

FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban St. Louis were searching for a woman accused of fatally shooting her ex-boyfriend’s fiancé a day after the couple announced their engagement on social media.

Prosecutors on Monday charged Kenrianna Little, 24, of St. Louis County, with first-degree murder and other counts in the Sunday killing of 52-year-old Marilyn Taylor, of Florissant, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Neither she nor a man believed to be her accomplice in the killing were in custody by late Tuesday.