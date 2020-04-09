Police: Car thieves continue to operate

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police: Car thieves continue to operate 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TRUMBULL —Despite the current health emergency and stay-home rules in effect, police said thieves stole one Trumbull car and broke into eight others over the weekend.

Thieves targeting unlocked vehicles during the overnight hours stole a vehicle from a Fernwood Road house. The vehicle had been left unlocked with the keys inside, according to Lt. Brian Weir. The other eight vehicle break-ins also were unlocked vehicles, and at least one of those thefts involved the vehicle stolen fro Fernwood Road, Weir said.

In March, three vehicles were stolen in town, from Caldron Drive, Chatham Drive and Oakridge Road. All these vehicles also were left unlocked with the keys or key fob inside the vehicle. At least one theft involved a vehicle that was left running and unattended to warm up. There were an additional 18 thefts from vehicles in town during March.

“This recent crime spree has been a recurring pattern that is affecting the entire area,” Weir said. Police believe the suspects, usually teens in a stolen vehicle, travel in small groups into secluded neighborhoods during the late night and early morning hours.

“They stop and exit the vehicle, then prowl around a neighborhood checking for unlocked vehicles, searching for items to steal,” Weir said. “When they come across a vehicle with a key left inside, they will often abandon the vehicle they came in and take the newly found one.”

Police are again reminding residents to always lock their vehicles, remove all packages and valuables, and never leave their keys inside. Report suspicious activity as it occurs, Weir said.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to contact the Trumbull Police Department directly at 203-261- 3665 or at the anonymous and confidential tip line located on the Town of Trumbull website trumbull-ct.gov/police.