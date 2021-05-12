Police: Armed person shot, wounded by detectives

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Dayton police detectives shot and wounded an armed person as they were investigating an earlier shooting in the Ohio city, but the person's injuries aren't considered life-threatening, police said.

Dayton police said detectives were following up leads on the earlier shooting Wednesday when they encountered several people on the porch of a home, at least one of them armed. The detectives ordered the person to drop the weapon, but their commands weren't followed and two detectives fired, hitting the person in the lower body, police said.