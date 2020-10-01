Police: 7-Eleven clerk fatally stabs suspected shoplifter

MELVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A clerk at a Long Island 7-Eleven store has been charged with manslaughter after police say he chased a suspected shoplifter and stabbed him to death early Thursday morning.

Conroy Jarman, 29, was jailed at a police station pending an arraignment Friday in Suffolk County court, police said. Information on a lawyer who could comment on his behalf was not immediately available.

According to police, Jarman stabbed 31-year-old Raquan Jackson in the chest with a box cutter after chasing him to a parking lot near the 7-Eleven store on Broadhollow Road in Melville around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Suffolk police Lt. Det. Kevin Beyrer said Jarman suspected Jackson of stealing unspecified food and beverages from the convenience store. Beyrer said the men exchanged punches before Jarman stabbed him.