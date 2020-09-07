Police: 5 shot during J'Ouvert celebration in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Five people, including a 6-year-old boy, were shot during a J’Ouvert celebration in New York early Monday, police said.

News outlets reported the shooting happened as people gathered in the streets for the festivities, which are meant as a celebration of freedom from slavery.

The child's mother was also shot, along with three men, according to news outlets. All five went to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life threatening.

Two men were arrested and two guns were recovered, New York City Police Chief Terence Monahan tweeted. He also called the shooting “senseless” and asked anyone with information to contact police.

J’Ouvert and West Indian Day festivities were scheduled to be virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it appeared some people still gathered in person.