Police: 5 officers injured while inspecting prison cell

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Police say five Arizona corrections officers became sick after searching an inmate’s cell at a prison outside Phoenix.

Buckeye police spokeswoman Donna Rossi said emergency crews were called to the prison around 2 p.m. on Monday at the same prison that had past issues with broken locks and where video captured an officer being beaten by inmates.

Hazardous material crews were on scene investigating.

Rossi said two corrections officers were treated at the scene and refused further care and that three others were sent to a hospital.

She said she didn’t know what their symptoms were.

The Arizona Department of Corrections didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.