Police: 4 men shot in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina said they are investigating a shooting that left four men injured.

Raleigh Police said they responded to a shooting early Sunday. Four men had gunshot wounds. One man was taken to a local hospital by EMS while the others were transported in private vehicles, police said.

No charges were immediately announced and detectives are asking the public for help.