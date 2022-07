CHICAGO (AP) — Four people were stabbed on a Chicago Transit Authority train early Friday after several robbery suspects followed a man onto the train and attacked him before he pulled a knife and fought back, police said.

Chicago police said a 42-year-old man switched from one Red Line CTA train to another about 2 a.m. CDT at the North/Clybourn station when six suspects followed him onto the train, demanded his belongings and attacked him with a knife and a broken glass bottle.