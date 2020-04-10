Police: 3 found dead in upstate NY from a suspected overdose

MONTGOMERY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in Orange County are investigating a suspected overdose involving three people who were found dead in Montgomery.

Montgomery police blocked off a portion of Robert Frost Lane on Thursday and could be seen taking photos around the property, the Times Herald-Record reported.

Police Investigator Steve Ragni said he could not divulge any information beyond preliminary indications that suggested overdose. He did not confirm if the individuals were related or if they lived at the scene.

Ragni said in a release that more information will be made available as the investigation unfolds.