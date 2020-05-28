https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/Police-2-people-found-shot-at-welcome-center-off-15300082.php
Police: 2 people found shot at welcome center off I-95
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say that two people have been shot at a welcome center along I-95.
The Wilmington News Journal reports that the incident occurred Wednesday nigh. Troopers were dispatched to the scene about 9:40 p.m.
The people were taken to a hospital. But few details about the victims or their conditions have been released.
Delaware State Police Senior Cpl. Heather Pepper said in a statement that the “case is in the early stages of the investigation and is ongoing.”
View Comments