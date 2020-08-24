Police: 2 men charged, 3 officers recovering, after shootout

LARGO, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say that two men have been charged with attempted murder after shooting three police officers who were responding to a home-invasion call.

WBAL-TV reports that Steven Maurice Warren, 27, and Andre Smith, 47, were taken into custody on Sunday in Prince George's County. It's unclear if the men have hired attorneys.

Meanwhile, two of the officers who were shot were released from the hospital on Monday, according to Prince George’s County Interim Police Chief Hector Velez. The third officer successfully underwent surgery.

Velez said the two suspects opened fire on the first officer to respond to the home-invasion call. The officer ducked behind a car door, but was shot three times. Bullets struck him the lower right leg, chest and right arm.

The officer called for backup and responded “incredibly well under the pressure knowing that he had been shot three times,” Velez said.

Police said the men fled in a car but started back toward responding officers. Velez said the men fired at the officers. The officers returned fire, and the suspects' car crashed into a tree. The men were arrested.

Police also said neither suspect was shot during the exchange of gunfire.