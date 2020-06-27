Police: 2 killed when car crashes into Kansas City building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people were killed and a third person was critically inured early Saturday when a car crashed into a Kansas City building.

Police said in a news release that a witness reported seeing a Ford Mustang and another vehicle speed past around 2 a.m. before the driver of the Mustang lost control. The Mustang then went off the road and into the building.

The driver and a passenger in the back seat were pronounced dead at the scene. A front seat passenger was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.