Police: 2 killed in suburban Des Moines motorcycle crash

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Two people have died in a motorcycle crash in the Des Moines suburb of Ankeny, police said.

The crash happened late Thursday night, when the motorcycle collided with a car at a city intersection, police said. Two people on the motorcycle — 40-year-old Shaun Gumm and 35-year-old Amanda Gordon, both of Des Moines — died from their injuries.

The 44-year-old driver of the car and a passenger with her were not hurt in the crash, police said.

The crash remained under investigation, police said.