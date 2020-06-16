Police: 2 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Fort Dodge, Iowa

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — Two people died and two others were injured in shooting early Tuesday at Fort Dodge, police there said.

Police said someone called 911 around 4:45 a.m. to report the shooting, and arriving officers found an injured man lying in the roadway, as well as two women who had been hit by gunfire.

Officers performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, police said. The two women were treated for wounds not considered to be life-threatening.

A short time after the shooting was reported, police were called to the scene of a crash several blocks away and discovered the man driving had also been shot. He, too, died at the scene. Police believe he was injured at the earlier shooting, fled in a car and then lost consciousness behind the wheel. Police had not released the names of the men killed or of the women injured by late Tuesday morning.

Initial investigation showed that the shooting involved a “volley of shots” fired between at least two people, police said. Investigators had not determined whether those shot had been involved in the shooting or were simply bystanders, police said.

Fort Dodge is about 70 miles (112.6 kilometers) northwest of Des Moines.