CLAYMONT, Del. (AP) — A teenage boy and a man were killed in a shooting that critically injured two other teens on Wednesday night, New Castle County police said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in Claymont’s Knollwood community found a 16-year-old boy, a 19-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. The teen and the man were pronounced dead at a hospital.