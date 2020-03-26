Police: 2 construction workers electrocuted

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Two men died Wednesday morning following a construction accident along a Florida road, authorities said.

Patrick Sarvela and Dillon Drew, both 22, died at the scene, Port St. Lucie police said.

An initial investigation determined that the two workers from Allterra Engineering & Testing were electrocuted when a drilling boom they were raising hit a live overhead wire, police said. The auger of the mobile drill hit an active power line and caught fire.

St. Lucie County firefighters and Florida Power & Light also responded to the scene.

The incident is under investigation by Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Investigators didn't immediately say what type of work the crew was doing.

Alterra didn't immediately respond to a telephone message seeking comment from The Associated Press.