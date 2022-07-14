Police: 14-year-old girl dies on Denmark amusement park ride July 14, 2022 Updated: July 14, 2022 9:40 a.m.
The amusement park Tivoli Friheden in Aarhus, Denmark where an accident took place Thursday July 14, 2022. Police in Denmark say a 14-year-old girl has died in an accident at a popular northern Denmark amusement park, reportedly when the rear part of a roller-coaster came off the rails. The manager of the Tivoli Friheden amusement park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, told the local newspaper on Thursday that "the rear two seats" of the Cobraen roller-coaster were hanging "under the wagon train."
COPENHAGEN (AP) — A 14-year-old girl died Thursday at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark, police said, reportedly when the rear part of a roller-coaster ride came off the rails.
Henrik Ragborg Olsen, manager of the Tivoli Friheden amusement park in Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city, told local newspaper Aarhus Stiftstidende that “the rear two seats” of the Cobraen roller-coaster were hanging "under the wagon train.”