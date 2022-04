PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police say one man died and three juveniles were injured in a shooting Sunday night in southeast Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau said in a news release that officers were called to a report of a shooting at 8:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man that had been killed and three males under the age of 18 that had been shot. All of the minors were taken to the hospital. Police said one of the minors had injuries that appeared to be life-threatening.