Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in parking lot shooting

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — One person was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting early Saturday in the parking lot of a Delaware shopping center, police said.

The wounded victim was in stable condition at a local hospital, according to Officer First Class Grigori Lopez-Garcia, a spokesman for the New Castle County Division of Police.

No suspects in the shooting were immediately arrested, Lopez-Garcia said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot at the Shoppes of Village Square shopping center around 12:47 a.m.