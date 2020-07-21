Police: 1 dead, 4 wounded in shooting by Virginia McDonald’s

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — One man was fatally shot and four others were wounded during a shooting near a McDonald’s in Richmond, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call about a fight found the victims by the fast-food establishment Monday evening, Richmond police told news outlets.

The four men were found in the McDonald’s parking lot, and the fifth victim was discovered by another shopping center nearby, WTVR-TV reported.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the four others were transported to a hospital. Police told WWBT-TV three victims are in critical condition and the fourth has been in stable condition.

Authorities have not released the identity of the victims or a suspect in the shooting.