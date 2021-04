KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One person has died and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting early Monday in Kansas City, police there said.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Monday, when officers were called to 67th and Paseo for a shooting, according to a news release from Kansas City police. Officers on the way to the scene were notified that a vehicle carrying three shooting victims had arrived at a Kansas City hospital, and officers also were sent to the hospital.