Poles plan more protests over abortion law after detentions Jan. 29, 2021 Updated: Jan. 29, 2021 12:04 p.m.
1 of4 Police officers are reflected on a mirror held by a protester during a protest against a new anti-abortion law in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. A near-total ban on abortion has taken effect in Poland three months after a top court ruled that the abortion of congenitally damaged fetuses is unconstitutional. Led by a women’s rights group, people poured onto the streets of Warsaw and other cities for the second evening in a row on Thursday to protest the move. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poles are gearing up for a third night of street protests against a near-total abortion ban as several protesters remained in police custody Friday after being detained the evening before.
Among those detained is Klementyna Suchanow, an author and activist who is one of the leaders of Polish Women's Strike, a movement that has organized mass protests against the restrictive abortion ruling.