Playing for Paws fundraiser March 7

The seventh annual Playing for Paws animal rescue fundraiser will take place on Saturday, March 7, at Vazzano’s Four Seasons, 337 Kenyon Street, Stratford.

There will be live music by Mia & the Riff and Acoustic Madness. Food, raffles and more.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online only at p4p2020.eventbrite.com. Ticket must be present to enter and will include entrance to event with full buffet dinner; cash bar. For ages 12 and over.

No tickets sales at the door and tickets are non-refundable.

All proceeds will be divided equally between Animals in Distress, Project Precious Rescue, Thank Dog Rescue and Stratford Cat Project. The 50/50 raffle proceeds will go to the Trumbull Animal Group.

For more information: miafanali@gmail.com.